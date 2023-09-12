First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $108.39 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,605 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 2.65% of IAC worth $108,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Shares of IAC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 240,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

