First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $153.67 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $153,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 1,597,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,069. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

