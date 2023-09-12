First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $176.80 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $176,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,296,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.52. 962,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

