First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $22.29 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in NICE were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in NICE by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 54.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

