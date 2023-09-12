First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $25.51 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

