First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $28.96 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 99.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 296,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,675,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 841.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $599.22. 1,676,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $600.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $568.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

