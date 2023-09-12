First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $31.22 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.30% of United Therapeutics worth $31,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,811,000 after acquiring an additional 98,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,115. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $6,022,815. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

