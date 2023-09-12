First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $49.10 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,709 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $49,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 817,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,568. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

