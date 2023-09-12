First Manhattan CO. LLC. Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $37,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,824,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $217.61. The stock had a trading volume of 371,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,314. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

