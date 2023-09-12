First Manhattan CO. LLC. Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,489 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.23% of Marriott International worth $116,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.79. 451,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average of $180.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,414,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

