First Manhattan CO. LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $54,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

SYK traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $295.66. 326,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.98. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

