First Manhattan CO. LLC. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 0.9% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of S&P Global worth $237,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.77. 320,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

