First Manhattan CO. LLC. Reduces Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,166 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 3.29% of CSW Industrials worth $70,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.65. 12,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $2,650,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

