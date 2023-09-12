First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 13,309 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $216,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.65.

Accenture Trading Down 3.7 %

ACN traded down $11.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.97. 1,096,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,471. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.