First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 23,785 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,993 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $94,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

