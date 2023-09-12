First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,200,000 OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,000. OmniAb makes up 4.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $13,908,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth $10,378,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $10,116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $7,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Insider Activity

OmniAb last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,396.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About OmniAb

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

