First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,639 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality accounts for approximately 0.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 35.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 465.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 206,433 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 348,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $905,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,009.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $1,188,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 208,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

