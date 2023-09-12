First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,866,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,958,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The stock had a trading volume of 858,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

