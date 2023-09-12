First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop makes up about 5.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Walker & Dunlop worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $22,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,809 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.