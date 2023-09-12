First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,096 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Meritage Homes comprises about 1.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTH
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.04. 126,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,861. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.