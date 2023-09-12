First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.