First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $270.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.62.

FSLR opened at $179.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

