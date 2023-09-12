First Solar’s (FSLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $230.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.62.

First Solar Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $179.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

