First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Emerson Electric worth $278,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

