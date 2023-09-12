First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,760 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $572,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,714,672. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.