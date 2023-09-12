First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $420,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. 713,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.