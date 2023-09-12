First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 246.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $248,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.01. 152,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,790. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $295.98.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
