First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,045 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $236,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 470,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 331,173 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $123.04. 1,883,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

