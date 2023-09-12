First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of United Parcel Service worth $485,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.83. 2,964,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

