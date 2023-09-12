First Trust Advisors LP Has $229.58 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,809,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $229,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. 615,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,610. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

