First Trust Advisors LP Has $407.85 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,351,378 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Abbott Laboratories worth $407,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. 1,128,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

