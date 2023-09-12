First Trust Advisors LP Has $487.02 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,869,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339,008 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Gilead Sciences worth $487,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,494,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 1,130,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.