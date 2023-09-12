First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,304,196 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 187.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $254,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 5.4 %

PNC traded up $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

