First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 150,152 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $262,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $176.27. 853,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,186,465 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

