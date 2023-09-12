First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 609,945 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.22% of Juniper Networks worth $356,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 717.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

JNPR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 434,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

