First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Lam Research worth $292,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $652.91. The company had a trading volume of 360,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,398. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

