First Trust Advisors LP Sells 58,438 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.05% of Snap-on worth $268,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $6,611,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Performance
NYSE:SNA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,263. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,219.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,219.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,788 shares of company stock worth $8,784,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
