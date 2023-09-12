First Trust Advisors LP Takes $680.55 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,551,000. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 67.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,884.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 89,763 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,854,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. 8,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $75.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

