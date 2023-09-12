First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 186,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 374,846 shares.The stock last traded at $26.73 and had previously closed at $26.25.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $581.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 74,124 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

