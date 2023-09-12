First Western Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

RTX Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,510. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

