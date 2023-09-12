First Western Trust Bank Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 51.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 125,221 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,857,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,620,000 after buying an additional 2,118,657 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 11.7 %

ORCL traded down $14.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,632,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,080. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

