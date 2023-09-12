First Western Trust Bank Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.37 and a 200-day moving average of $304.52. The company has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

