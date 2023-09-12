First Western Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.07. 361,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,929. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.73.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

