First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 508 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $449.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,929. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

