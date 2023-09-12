First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 9.53% of FGI Industries worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

FGI Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. FGI Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

