First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $14.24 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 4.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vistra worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $3,718,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 2,365,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,700. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on VST

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.