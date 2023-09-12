First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,119 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,354. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,265,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,190 shares of company stock worth $27,899,445 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.