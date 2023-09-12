First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Purchases 6,524 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Luxfer accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 28,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXFR

Luxfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.