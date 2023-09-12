First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Purchases 9,269 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies makes up 2.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 5.28% of Superior Group of Companies worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 281,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 257,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 8,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,754. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Koempel bought 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,214.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,549 shares in the company, valued at $256,917.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

