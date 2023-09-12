First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 534,488 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534,488 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JEF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 327,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,624. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

